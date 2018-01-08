Orioles' Zach Britton: Progressing on schedule

Head coach Buck Showalter said Britton (Achilles) is progressing on schedule, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Britton is slowly working his way back to full strength after undergoing surgery in December to repair his ruptured Achilles' tendon. While his recovery is going well and he's expected to be with the team for the start of spring training, Britton is still targeting a return sometime in late June or early July. Look for Brad Brach to handle closer duties until Britton returns.