Orioles' Zach Britton: Progressing on schedule
Head coach Buck Showalter said Britton (Achilles) is progressing on schedule, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Britton is slowly working his way back to full strength after undergoing surgery in December to repair his ruptured Achilles' tendon. While his recovery is going well and he's expected to be with the team for the start of spring training, Britton is still targeting a return sometime in late June or early July. Look for Brad Brach to handle closer duties until Britton returns.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Ruptures Achilles; likely out six months•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Expects to stay put in Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Receives treatment for knee•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Likely done for season•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Could be shut down for season•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...