Orioles' Zach Britton: Receives treatment for knee

Britton (knee) received a PRP injection Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As planned, Britton received treatment on his knee in an attempt to improve the condition of his sprained MCL. At this point in time, the tentative plan is for him to be evaluated again in 3-to-5 days, so more information on his recovery should be available then. However, it's entirely possible that Britton will be shut down for the season so that he can focus on being in full health for the 2018 campaign.