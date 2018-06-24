Orioles' Zach Britton: Records first save of 2018

Britton walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his first save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Braves.

After getting hammered by the Braves for four runs in a third of an inning Friday, Britton was immediately called upon again with the game on the line Saturday and came through for the O's. The left-hander isn't quite back to his usual dominant form, and Brad Brach could remain in the closer mix in the short term, but Britton appears to be on his way to reclaiming his spot at the head of Baltimore's bullpen.