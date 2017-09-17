Orioles' Zach Britton: Records four-out save versus Yankees

Britton worked around a hit and a walk while recording a scoreless four-out save Sunday against the Yankees.

Britton was called upon to finish out the eighth after New York plated a run, getting Chase Headley out to close the frame. He allowed a double and an intentional walk in the ninth inning but was able to strike out Gary Sanchez to end the threat. Britton has now converted back-to-back saves since a meltdown on Tuesday and should be a consistent source of saves down the final stretch.