Orioles' Zach Britton: Records four-out save versus Yankees
Britton worked around a hit and a walk while recording a scoreless four-out save Sunday against the Yankees.
Britton was called upon to finish out the eighth after New York plated a run, getting Chase Headley out to close the frame. He allowed a double and an intentional walk in the ninth inning but was able to strike out Gary Sanchez to end the threat. Britton has now converted back-to-back saves since a meltdown on Tuesday and should be a consistent source of saves down the final stretch.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Earns 14th save Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Blows save in Tuesday's loss•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Collects 13th save•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Records save after return from knee issue•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Available to pitch Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Will be available Monday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...