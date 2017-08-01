Orioles' Zach Britton: Remains in Baltimore

Britton was not traded prior to Monday's non-waiver deadline.

There were said to be several teams pushing to acquire the lefty, but clearly the Orioles did not receive an offer they found suitable. It's a good thing for Britton's fantasy value, as he may very well have been forced into a setup role on another team. With Baltimore, Britton should continue on as the closer over the rest of the season, assuming the forearm troubles don't resurface.