Orioles' Zach Britton: Resumes running
Britton was able to get in some running earlier this week, the first time he has done so since undergoing surgery on his right Achilles' tendon in December, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Britton is coming along quicker than expected in his recovery from surgery and is tentatively in line to return from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible in late May or shortly thereafter. It's unknown if he'll immediately be thrust into closing duties upon coming off the DL, however, as the performance of the Orioles' late-inning arms in the first two months of the season may ultimately dictate Britton's fate.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...