Orioles' Zach Britton: Resumes running

Britton was able to get in some running earlier this week, the first time he has done so since undergoing surgery on his right Achilles' tendon in December, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Britton is coming along quicker than expected in his recovery from surgery and is tentatively in line to return from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible in late May or shortly thereafter. It's unknown if he'll immediately be thrust into closing duties upon coming off the DL, however, as the performance of the Orioles' late-inning arms in the first two months of the season may ultimately dictate Britton's fate.