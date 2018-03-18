Orioles' Zach Britton: Resumes running
Britton (Achilles) was spotted doing some running on a treadmill Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
After having the walking boot removed from his surgically-repaired right foot earlier in the weekend, Britton is expected to gradually increase the intensity of his workouts as the foot heals. Britton has already been placed on the 60-day disabled list and therefore won't be an option out of the Orioles bullpen until late May at the soonest.
More News
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...