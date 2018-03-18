Orioles' Zach Britton: Resumes running

Britton (Achilles) was spotted doing some running on a treadmill Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After having the walking boot removed from his surgically-repaired right foot earlier in the weekend, Britton is expected to gradually increase the intensity of his workouts as the foot heals. Britton has already been placed on the 60-day disabled list and therefore won't be an option out of the Orioles bullpen until late May at the soonest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories