Orioles' Zach Britton: Resumes running

Britton (Achilles) was spotted doing some running on a treadmill Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After having the walking boot removed from his surgically-repaired right foot earlier in the weekend, Britton is expected to gradually increase the intensity of his workouts as the foot heals. Britton has already been placed on the 60-day disabled list and therefore won't be an option out of the Orioles bullpen until late May at the soonest.