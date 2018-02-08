Orioles' Zach Britton: Return in May possible

Britton (Achilles) said he could realistically return in May if everything goes as planned, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This is encouraging news for both parties, as it appears the closer is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles' tendon suffered in December. While Britton was originally expected to be sidelined into June or July with the injury, it's now possible he could return to the mound as early as May barring any setbacks in his rehab. That said, the Orioles obviously won't rush the 30-year-old back. Britton's expected to have another checkup Friday before heading to Sarasota, which will hopefully confirm he's ahead of schedule in his recovery process.