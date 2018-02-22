Orioles' Zach Britton: Returns to throwing Thursday

Britton (Achilles) threw while wearing a walking boot Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

This is a big step for the injured reliever, as it marks the first time he's been able to throw since undergoing surgery nine weeks ago. The throwing session was originally scheduled for last week, but things got pushed back for an unknown reason. It's unclear how this impacts his return timetable, but as of now he's still on track to return in late May or early June.