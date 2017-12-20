Orioles' Zach Britton: Ruptures Achilles; likely out six months
Britton suffered a ruptured Achilles' tendon while working out in California on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports,
Britton was previously recovering from a knee ailment, and is now expected to miss the first half of the 2018 season following this unfortunate injury. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has been a prominent name throughout the course of the offseason due to his trade value, but it'll be difficult for talks to continue at this juncture. It appears as though surgery will be in the cards, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, who received confirmation of the injury from Orioles general manager Dan Duquette. Britton is coming off an injury-plagued season which saw him make just 38 appearances, posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 15 saves.
