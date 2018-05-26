Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday
Britton (Achilles) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton is right on schedule in his recovery. As had been the hope, the southpaw has been cleared to begin a rehab stint next week after getting through a pair of simulated games with no issues. Its unclear how many rehab appearances Britton will need to make before rejoining the Orioles, but given the length of his absence, he'll likely need multiple.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Hoping to begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for sim game next week•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: To throw BP on May 15•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Expecting clearance this week•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Throws off regulation mound Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: No issues during extensive workout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....