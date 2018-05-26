Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday

Britton (Achilles) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton is right on schedule in his recovery. As had been the hope, the southpaw has been cleared to begin a rehab stint next week after getting through a pair of simulated games with no issues. Its unclear how many rehab appearances Britton will need to make before rejoining the Orioles, but given the length of his absence, he'll likely need multiple.

