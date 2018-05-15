Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for sim game next week

Britton (Achilles) will throw a simulated game early next week, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Britton got through a batting practice session with no issues Tuesday, so he'll progress to facing live hitters for the first time since rupturing his Achilles' tendon in the offseason. He's eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list May 28, though he'll likely have to make it through a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the Orioles. In the meantime, Brad Brach will continue to serve as the team's primary closer.