Orioles' Zach Britton: Sheds walking boot

Britton (Achilles) is no longer wearing a protective boot, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Britton was able to ditch his protective boot Saturday as he continues to work his way back from surgery he underwent in December to repair a ruptured Achilles' tendon. While the closer is trending in the right direction, he's set to open the season on the 60-day disabled list, so he'll be sidelined until at least May. A clearer timetable for Britton should start to emerge as he ramps up his activity in the coming months.