Orioles' Zach Britton: Successfully throws 20 pitches off half-mound
Britton (Achilles) felt great after throwing 20 fastballs off a half-height mound Friday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This is a great sign, especially considering this was his first action on a raised surface. It's still unclear when he'll throw off a full mound. For now, Britton's next step will be to partake in PFP drills Saturday, which will be a good indicator of how his Achilles is holding up with added movement.
