Orioles' Zach Britton: Throws off regulation mound Tuesday

Britton (Achilles) threw from a mound Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Over the past few days, Britton has done a series of workouts and has reached the point that he can throw from a regular mound. It's expected that Britton will continue easing his way into throwing from a mound as he regains his strength, with the next step in his rehab likely being a bullpen session.