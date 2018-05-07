Orioles' Zach Britton: To throw BP May 15
Britton (Achilles) is scheduled to throw batting practice May 15, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton continues to make progress on his journey back from a torn ACL as he'll throw live batting practice in the upcoming weeks. He's already been cleared to throw off a mound and has been a full participant in fielding drills. The 30-year-old is eligible to come off the disabled list starting May 28, although he'll likely complete a rehab stint before being activated.
