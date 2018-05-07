Orioles' Zach Britton: To throw BP on May 15

Britton (Achilles) is scheduled to throw batting practice May 15, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton continues to make progress on his journey back from a torn ACL as he'll throw live batting practice in the upcoming weeks. He's already been cleared to throw off a mound and has been a full participant in fielding drills. The 30-year-old is eligible to come off the disabled list starting May 28, though he'll likely complete a rehab stint before being activated.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories