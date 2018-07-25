Orioles' Zach Britton: Traded to Yankees pending medicals

The Yankees have reached an agreement to acquire Britton from the Orioles for three minor-league pitchers, pending medical examinations, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The included minor-leaguers are right hander Dillon Tate, left-hander Josh Rogers and right-hander Cody Carroll, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Trade talks have elevated drastically between the two sides over the last day as the Yankees push to add the top reliever on the market to their already strong bullpen. Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports the deal is likely to be finalized Wednesday.