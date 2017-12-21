Orioles' Zach Britton: Undergoes successful surgery
Britton's surgery to repair the Achilles' tendon on the landing foot of his delivery "went well," Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As was previously reported Wednesday when news broke regarding Britton's injury, he will be out a minimum of 4-to-6 months, and is targeting a return to the mound around late June. Although the left-hander believes that he could be cleared prior to that late June timetable -- due to the lack of baserunning and cutting for a pitcher -- the Orioles will be very cautious with their top reliever following his injury-plagued 2017. In his place, Brad Brach will take on the ninth-inning role at the beginning of the season.
