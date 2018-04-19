Orioles' Zach Britton: Will throw off half-height mound Friday

Britton (Achilles) will throw off a half-height mound in Baltimore on Friday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

If all goes well during Britton's first throwing session off a raised surface, his next step will be working off a real mound. The 30-year-old has continued to progress a little quicker than the initial timetable, so it seems plausible that he will be able to return from the 60-day disabled list when he's eligible in late May. Expect another update on his status once he's able to work off a regulation mound.