Eflin was removed from Monday's start against the Diamondbacks due to shoulder fatigue, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports. He picked up the win and allowed one run on four hits and struck out one over six innings prior to exiting.

Eflin was held to 73 pitches as a result of the shoulder issue, but he still managed to secure his second win of the campaign. Manager Brandon Hyde stated after the game that the club will run further tests on the right-hander to determine the extent of the injury. Eflin noted that his removal was precautionary, and he's hopeful it isn't anything serious, per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.