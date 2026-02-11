Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Wednesday that Eflin (back) will be a full participant as spring training gets underway, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Eflin missed the final two months of the 2025 campaign due to a back injury that he addressed with a lumbar microdiscectomy surgery Aug. 18, but he was cleared to resume throwing off a mound in early January and appears to have experienced no setbacks in his offseason rehab program prior to reporting to Orioles camp. Baltimore re-signed the veteran righty on a one-year, $10 million deal in October, so Eflin should be ticketed for a back-end rotation spot with Baltimore if he can make it through spring training without any setbacks.