Eflin (back) will continue his rehab assignment with the Orioles' rookie-level Florida League Complex squad this week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After tossing four innings and 58 pitches in a rehab start with Double-A Chesapake this past Sunday, Eflin will head to Florida for his second minor-league outing and will look to increase his workload. If all goes smoothly in his upcoming outing in the FCL, Eflin should be ready to return from the 15-day injured list next week to make his first start for the Orioles since June 28. His eventual return will likely bump Brandon Young out of the rotation.