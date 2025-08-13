Eflin will undergo back surgery Monday and his recovery is expected to take 4-to-8 months, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eflin had already been ruled out for the season after it was revealed he would need lumbar microdiscectomy surgery, and now there's a firmer timetable for the right-hander's recovery. The 31-year-old is hopeful the operation will allow him to put his nagging back issues -- which he revealed Wednesday have been a problem off and on for the past 5-to-6 years -- behind him, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. An impending free agent, Eflin hopes to be ready for the start of spring training, but it's not a given.