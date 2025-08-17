The Orioles transferred Eflin (back) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Eflin is out for the season after undergoing back surgery earlier in the week, so his move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural. The veteran right-hander is expected to face a 4-to-8-month recovery from surgery, so his availability for the start of the 2026 season could be affected. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent this winter.