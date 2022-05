Peek (undisclosed) was charged with three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in his return from the 7-day injured list Thursday in Double-A Bowie's 17-1 loss to Erie.

Peek slotted back into Bowie's rotation after he had been out for just under a month with the unspecified injury. The 24-year-old righty owns a 4.82 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through five starts at Double-A on the season.