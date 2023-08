Peek (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Orioles' Florida Complex League team Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Peek underwent Tommy John surgery last August and was at risk of missing all of 2023, but it appears there's now a chance for him to get back into action. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely have a long rehab stint ahead of him before potentially reporting back to Double-A Bowie before the end of the season.