Play

Orioles' Zach Peek: Sent to Baltimore

Peek was traded from the Angels to the Orioles on Wednesday as part of a package for Dylan Bundy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Peek is one of four pitchers heading east in the deal. He was selected out of Winthrop in the sixth round of the 2019 draft but did not throw a pitch in his first professional season.

Our Latest Stories