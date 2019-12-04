Orioles' Zach Peek: Sent to Baltimore
Peek was traded from the Angels to the Orioles on Wednesday as part of a package for Dylan Bundy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Peek is one of four pitchers heading east in the deal. He was selected out of Winthrop in the sixth round of the 2019 draft but did not throw a pitch in his first professional season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Villar joins Marlins
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...