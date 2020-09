Pop said Thursday that he is back to "full-go" after having Tommy John surgery in May of 2019, Roch Kubatko of masnsports.com reports.

Pop resumed light throwing back in November and says he is now throwing 94 mph during his bullpen sessions. Pop did not get an invite to the Orioles' alternate training site, but continues to work out at his home in Canada. The right-hander remains an intriguing prospect after posting a 0.84 ERA across 10.2 innings with Double-A Bowie in 2019.