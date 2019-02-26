Orioles' Zach Pop: Set to resume throwing
Pop is scheduled to resume throwing in the coming days, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Pop was shut down from throwing over the weekend after displaying diminished velocity in his first spring outing, but he's ready to pick back up a throwing program after taking a few days off to rest and recover. He'll open the 2019 campaign back on Baltimore's farm after spending time across three levels last season, posting a combined 1.53 ERA and 64:19 K:BB across 64.2 innings of relief.
