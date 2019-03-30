Orioles' Zach Pop: Starting season in Double-A
Pop (undisclosed) is healthy and will start the season in Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Pop was traded to the Orioles as part of last season's Manny Machado trade. Across three levels in 2018, the reliever posted a 1.53 ERA over 64.2 innings. The 22-year-old will have to prove himself in Double-A before he can move up in the organization, but considering the low expectations for the club in 2019, his path to the majors could be expedited sooner than expected.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...