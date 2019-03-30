Pop (undisclosed) is healthy and will start the season in Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pop was traded to the Orioles as part of last season's Manny Machado trade. Across three levels in 2018, the reliever posted a 1.53 ERA over 64.2 innings. The 22-year-old will have to prove himself in Double-A before he can move up in the organization, but considering the low expectations for the club in 2019, his path to the majors could be expedited sooner than expected.