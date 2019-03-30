Pop (undisclosed) is healthy and will start the season in Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pop was traded to the Orioles as part of last season's Manny Machado trade. Across three levels in 2018, the reliever posted a 1.53 ERA over 64.2 innings. The 22-year-old will have to prove himself in Double-A before he can move up in the organization, but considering the low expectations for the club in 2019, his path to the majors could be expedited sooner than expected.

More News
Our Latest Stories