Orioles' Zach Pop: Traded to Orioles

Pop was sent to Baltimore as part of the package for Manny Machado, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pop was a seventh-round pick for the Dodgers in 2017. In 43.1 innings this season split between Low-A Great Lakes and High-A Rancho Cucamonga, the reliever has a sparkling 1.04 ERA. The 21-year-old Canadian is likely still a few years away from competing for a big-league bullpen spot.