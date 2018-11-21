Vincej signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 27-year-old infielder played in 109 games for Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners' system this past season, slashing .247/.315/.345 with six home runs, 51 RBI and seven stolen bases. He's only managed to accumulate 16 major-league plate appearances over his career and should be seen as organizational depth looking ahead to the 2019 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories