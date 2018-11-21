Orioles' Zach Vincej: Agrees to minor-league contract
Vincej signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 27-year-old infielder played in 109 games for Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners' system this past season, slashing .247/.315/.345 with six home runs, 51 RBI and seven stolen bases. He's only managed to accumulate 16 major-league plate appearances over his career and should be seen as organizational depth looking ahead to the 2019 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...