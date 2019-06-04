Orioles' Zach Watson: Goes to O's with 79th pick
The Orioles have selected Watson with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A center fielder from LSU, Watson's top tool is his 70-grade speed, which makes him a pretty interesting player to monitor in dynasty leagues. He could end up with an average hit tool and fringe-average power. If he hits enough to be an everyday player, he could steal 25-plus bases annually.
