Oscar Colas: Available for MLB teams
Colas defected from Cuba on Friday and will look to sign with a major-league team, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Colas will be available to sign at any point, though with most teams having spent the majority of the money in their international pools, it's possible he waits until July to find a deal. The 21-year-old spent last season with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Japan, hitting .300/.353/.511. The lefty didn't spend any time on the mound for the Hawks but is a prospect there as well, as a potential two-way player or pitching convert, as he can hit 95 mph.
