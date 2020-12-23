Colas was declared an MLB free agent Wednesday and will be free to sign with a team starting Jan. 15, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Colas was declared a free agent by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball at the beginning of the month, and he'll officially be able to sign in January once the international signing period begins. The 22-year-old is a talented two-way player that can play all three outfield positions. The southpaw carries an average fastball velocity in the low-90s, although it isn't yet clear whether he intends to focus on a single aspect of his game in MLB. Colas will face a market in which many teams have already designated their signing pools to other players, but he could certainly land a contract with a major-league team during the 2020-21 signing period given the hype surrounding the two-way player.