Colas will petition for MLB free agency, and could potentially be available to sign with an MLB team during the period that starts Jan. 15, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

His Japan Pacific League team, the Softbanks Hawks, declared Colas a free agent Wednesday, which frees him up to try to come to MLB. Colas is a two-way player who hit .290/.351/.497 with 16 home runs, three steals and a 21.3 percent strikeout rate in 87 games as a 20-year-old in 2019. He has also worked as a pitcher in the past, so it's unclear whether most teams would like him as a two-way player or whether they would prefer he focus on one aspect of the game.