Pablo Sandoval: Has at least two suitors
The Giants are hoping to finalize a deal with Sandoval on Friday, though the Royals -- among other teams -- remain in the mix to sign him, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Despite his woes at the plate with the Red Sox, Sandoval still carries a decent level of interest because of his once stellar past. The 30-year-old could still churn out useful fantasy value in deeper leagues, though winding up with one of these teams won't do him any favors with lineup help or park factors. The Royals at least have been useful as a hitting club, though.
