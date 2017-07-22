Pablo Sandoval: Opts to sign with Giants

Sandoval has chosen to sign with the Giants, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Sandoval had been drawing interest from multiple teams since being DFA'd by the Red Sox, but ultimately elected to return to the place where he started his career. The team is expected to finalize the contract Saturday, according to Heyman, and all indications are that it will be a minor-league contract. Specific terms of the deal will presumably be released later, however.