Ellis is starting at catcher and hitting hitting eighth Monday night against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Ellis was a late addition to the lineup after Austin Hedges was scratched with back discomfort. This will mark the first start of the season for Ellis, who hit .210/.298/.371 over 51 games for the Marlins in 2017.

