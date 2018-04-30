Padres' A.J. Ellis: Collects two hits in loss
Ellis started behind the dish and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 14-2 loss to the Mets.
It was the veteran's first multi-hit performance in 29 plate appearances this season. Austin Hedges is the clear-cut starter in San Diego, limiting Ellis to starts on traditional rest days for catchers.
