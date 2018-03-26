Padres' A.J. Ellis: Likely in line for backup role
Ellis is expected to make the Padres' Opening Day roster as a backup catcher, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Since Ellis is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, the Padres would need to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster, but that shouldn't prove difficult with Alex Dickerson (elbow) and Allen Cordoba (severe concussion) both looking like candidates for the 60-day disabled list. With Austin Hedges locked in as the Padres' primary backstop, Ellis likely wouldn't receive more than a couple starts most weeks and would offer nearly all his value on the defensive end after batting no better than .238 in any of his past five seasons in the big leagues.
