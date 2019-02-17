Loup agreed to a one-year contract with the Padres on Sunday that includes a team option for 2020, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Loup is a decent southpaw reliever, compiling a 4.54 ERA (with a 3.39 FIP) and a 10.0 K/9 in 39.2 innings split between the Blue Jays and Phillies last season. He'll provide a veteran presence and a much-needed left-handed arm for the San Diego bullpen this season.