Loup (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Loup has been on the 10-day IL with a left elbow strain since April 8, and it remains unclear where he is currently at in his recovery. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return from the 60-day IL in early June, though that shouldn't be expected given the lack of information on his progress.

