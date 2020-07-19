Almonte was added to the Padres' player pool Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
He was originally in camp this spring as a non-roster invitee on a minor-league deal. Almonte is unlikely to play much in the majors this season and will simply provide outfield depth.
