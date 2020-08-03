Almonte was recalled by the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Almonte was a part of the 60-man player pool at the end of summer camp as a non-roster invitee, and he'll now join the major-league club after working at the alternate training site to begin the season. He should serve as outfield depth during his time with the Padres. Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff was optioned to the alternate training site in a corresponding move.
