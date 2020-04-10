Almonte is not expected to begin the season with the Padres despite a strong spring, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Almonte slashed .292/.393/.625 with two triples, a home run, four RBI and three stolen bases in Cactus League play. However, the Padres are unlikely to have room for the veteran on their big-league roster in spite of his ability to play all three outfield positions. That's nothing new for Almonte, who has logged 3,588 career at-bats in the minors as opposed to 1,027 in the majors. The 30-year-old is likely to open the season at the Triple-A level, but it wouldn't be surprising if he gets called up to the big club at some point during the campaign.