Padres' Abraham Almonte: Longshot for Opening Day roster
Almonte is not expected to begin the season with the Padres despite a strong spring, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.
Almonte slashed .292/.393/.625 with two triples, a home run, four RBI and three stolen bases in Cactus League play. However, the Padres are unlikely to have room for the veteran on their big-league roster in spite of his ability to play all three outfield positions. That's nothing new for Almonte, who has logged 3,588 career at-bats in the minors as opposed to 1,027 in the majors. The 30-year-old is likely to open the season at the Triple-A level, but it wouldn't be surprising if he gets called up to the big club at some point during the campaign.
More News
-
Padres' Abraham Almonte: On fire in Cactus League•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Likely done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Removed with strained hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Exits with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Mize's risk profile
Casey Mize could be the best pitching prospect in baseball. He could also end up in the bullpen,...
-
Prospect Profiles: Few flaws for Gore
It's hard to find as sure a thing from a starting pitcher prospect as Mackenzie Gore, especially...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Bundy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Target McKay
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profiles: Adell on the way
Just turned 21, Jo Adell has tools that could turn him into a first-round player in Fantasy.