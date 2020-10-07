The Padres designated Almonte for assignment Tuesday.
The transaction opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for pitching prospect Ryan Weathers, whose contract was selected Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the Padres' divisional-series opener versus the Dodgers. Almonte will remain in the San Diego organization if he clears waivers in the next few days.
More News
-
Padres' Abraham Almonte: Optioned off roster•
-
Padres' Abraham Almonte: Recalled by Padres•
-
Padres' Abraham Almonte: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Padres' Abraham Almonte: Swipes bag in season debut•
-
Padres' Abraham Almonte: Called up by Padres•
-
Padres' Abraham Almonte: Added to 60-man pool•