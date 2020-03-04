Padres' Abraham Almonte: On fire in Cactus League
Almonte is hitting .500 (6-for-12) with a home run and four RBI this spring.
Almonte's home run and all four of his RBI came with one swing Wednesday when he belted a grand slam as part of a big third inning for the Padres. The 30-year-old has impressed in other ways as well, taking four walks and swiping two bags in five Cactus League games. There may not be a spot for Almonte on the Opening Day roster, but he is at least making a positive impression in case the need for an outfielder arises during the regular season.
