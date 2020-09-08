Almonte was recalled by the Padres on Tuesday.
Almonte has appeared in four games for the Padres this season, going 1-for-9 at the plate. He'll likely fill a bench role during his time with the club. Eric Hosmer (finger) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
